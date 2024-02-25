Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 910,254 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,254 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 467.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 347,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 286,302 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Altus Power by 292.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Altus Power by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at $111,934,771.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,725 shares of company stock worth $1,412,000 over the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Power Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

