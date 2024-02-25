Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.12 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.