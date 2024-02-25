Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Helios Technologies Price Performance
Helios Technologies stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $72.61.
Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.
Helios Technologies Company Profile
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
