Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

