Helium (HNT) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $10.06 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $8.56 or 0.00016571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.