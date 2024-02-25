Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Stock Price Down 25.8%

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) shares fell 25.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Heyu Biological Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

