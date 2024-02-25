Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

