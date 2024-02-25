Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 272,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 201,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

