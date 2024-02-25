Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.4 %

VFH stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

