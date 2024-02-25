Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $390.00 at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.46.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $374.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

