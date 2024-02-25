Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $146.20 million and $14.21 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s). More information can be found at https://hooked.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

