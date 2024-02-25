Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Announces Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $143.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $183.60. The company has a market capitalization of $874.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,616 shares of company stock worth $7,700,027. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

