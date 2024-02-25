HSBC Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 984,741 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 375,048 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

