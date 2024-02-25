HSBC Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $323.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $374.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.37. The firm has a market cap of $370.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

