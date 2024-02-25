Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

