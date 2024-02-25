Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HSON opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

