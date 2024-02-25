Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE H traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,562. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $150.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.59.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

