Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $14.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

