Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.45). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,978 shares changing hands.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 106.25.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

