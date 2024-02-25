Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1971 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hysan Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $3.39 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.
About Hysan Development
