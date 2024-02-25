IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.06 Average PT from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
