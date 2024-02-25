IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,142,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

