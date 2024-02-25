Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,876. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

