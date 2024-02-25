ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,398,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,241,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,924,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

