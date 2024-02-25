Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMVT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 972,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 615,833 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.8 %

IMVT opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.