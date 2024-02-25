IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 134,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 100,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

