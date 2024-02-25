Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 27th

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 27th.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD opened at $3.78 on Friday. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infobird

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infobird in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infobird during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

