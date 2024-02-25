InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Director Buys $14,625.00 in Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Hull bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $14,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INM stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

