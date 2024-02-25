Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

IIPR stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

