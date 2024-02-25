InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading Up 0.3%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11.
InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.
