Insider Buying: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Acquires $23,286.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $23,286.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,545.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

