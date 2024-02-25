Insider Buying: Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB) Insider Acquires £17,024.04 in Stock

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Skillington purchased 154,764 shares of Poolbeg Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £17,024.04 ($21,435.46).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

Poolbeg Pharma stock opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 2.26. Poolbeg Pharma PLC has a one year low of GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 12.10 ($0.15).

Get Poolbeg Pharma alerts:

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.