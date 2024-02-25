Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $13,421.52 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $13,421.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at $72,992.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.8 %

AGIO stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 97,394 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

