Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $66,297.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

