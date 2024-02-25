Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 839 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $11,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.38%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,607 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

