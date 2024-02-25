Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells $16,743.30 in Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO Anthony Keathley sold 469 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $16,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Keathley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Anthony Keathley sold 699 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $24,430.05.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,706,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

