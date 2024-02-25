Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insmed Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $27.28 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
