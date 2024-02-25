Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Announces Earnings Results

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Insulet Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ PODD opened at $184.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
