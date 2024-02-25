International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of IFF opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

