Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.77. 1,000,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,057. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $392.00. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

