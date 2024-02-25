Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $389.77 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

