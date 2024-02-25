Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $162.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

