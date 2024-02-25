Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 5.5% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $58.13. 51,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,820. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

