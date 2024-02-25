IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $61,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IQVIA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

NYSE:IQV opened at $247.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $251.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

