IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

