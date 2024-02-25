Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.39-4.51 EPS.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.1 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

