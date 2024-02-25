iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,076 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $108,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,426,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

