iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

