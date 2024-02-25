iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $510.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

