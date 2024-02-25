iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stake Lowered by Marmo Financial Group LLC

Marmo Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned 0.77% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $67.70. 94,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

