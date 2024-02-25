iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,389 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

